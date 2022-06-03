Stephens Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $48.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stephens to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PACW stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 1,151,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $99,414,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,491,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

