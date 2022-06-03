Stephens Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

nCino stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 984,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,724. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in nCino by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nCino by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

