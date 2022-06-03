Stephens Trims The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price to $80.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 307,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.