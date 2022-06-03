Stewart Information Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

STC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,730. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

