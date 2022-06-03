Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$90.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of TRMLF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,543. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

