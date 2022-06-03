Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 2nd (BDX, BSM, CNSL, DIN, DLA, EVGN, FGBI, GAN, GOLF, JAZZ)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 2nd:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

