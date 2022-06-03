StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,508 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 311.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 785,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

