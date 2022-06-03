StockNews.com Downgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.62.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
