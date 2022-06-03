StockNews.com Downgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Hold

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.30. 570,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,863. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.50.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.