StockNews.com Downgrades REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Buy

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

REX stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $544.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

