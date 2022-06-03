StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
