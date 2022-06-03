StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

CareCloud stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

