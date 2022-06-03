StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NYSE:CO opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $348.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
