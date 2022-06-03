StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:CO opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $348.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

