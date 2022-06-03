StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Quotient stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quotient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

