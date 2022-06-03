StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Quotient stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient (QTNT)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.