StockNews.com Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Sell

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

DIS stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,700,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.87.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

