StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to “Strong-Buy”

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,330. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

