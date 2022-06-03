StockNews.com Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Strong-Buy

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:OLN traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.92. 2,022,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21. Olin has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 104.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 116.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 6.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 81.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

