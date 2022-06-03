Stone Point Capital Llc Buys 7,218 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,826.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,943,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,969,794. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 52,471 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $769,749.57.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59.

HRT traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 225,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,518,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,935,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

