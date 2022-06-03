StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. StoneCo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

