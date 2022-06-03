Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 147.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 17.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.