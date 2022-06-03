Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

