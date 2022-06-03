Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,044.
NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -0.20.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.