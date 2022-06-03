Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,044.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

