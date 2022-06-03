Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Super Group alerts:

SGHC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $6.89 on Friday. Super Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. Super Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Group (SGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.