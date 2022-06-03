Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Insider Sells $48,404.68 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) insider Michael Wann sold 42,836 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $48,404.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,825 shares in the company, valued at $686,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Wann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $101,880.98.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $46,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

