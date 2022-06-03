SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.