Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,102. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $40.30 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

