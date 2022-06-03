Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
About Suzuki Motor (Get Rating)
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.