Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

