SVB Leerink Increases Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target to $26.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 223.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,705. Immatics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

