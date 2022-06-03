Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.