Taglich Brothers Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intellinetics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

INLX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

