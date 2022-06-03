Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will post sales of $101.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.71 million and the lowest is $100.92 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $96.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

SKT opened at $17.28 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

