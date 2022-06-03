Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SKT opened at $17.28 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

