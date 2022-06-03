Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,046,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

