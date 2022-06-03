TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz Sells 16,241 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$1,201,834.00.

G. Glenn Menuz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,199. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.76.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

