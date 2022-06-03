TD Securities Downgrades Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Hold

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.50.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

