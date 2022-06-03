TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,470,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,255.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00.

TELA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 32,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,490. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

