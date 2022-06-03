Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.12 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

