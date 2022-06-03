Telsey Advisory Group Comments on RH’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $5.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.72.

Shares of RH opened at $301.94 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $236.29 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

