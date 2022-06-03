Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target to $0.10

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Telsey Advisory Group to $0.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 60.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 397,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.32. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,012,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enjoy Technology by 385.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,096,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $11,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

