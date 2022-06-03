Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

