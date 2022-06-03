Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $61.48 on Friday, reaching $713.52. The company had a trading volume of 569,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,072,246. The stock has a market cap of $739.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $893.21 and its 200 day moving average is $942.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,001 shares of company stock worth $351,230,191. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.