TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other TFI International news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,857,007.91. Insiders sold 75,300 shares of company stock worth $8,975,373 over the last three months.

TFII stock opened at C$105.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$123.52. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$96.72 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

