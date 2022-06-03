The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $256.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

