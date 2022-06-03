The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:SRV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 1,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
