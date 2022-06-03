The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SZC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

