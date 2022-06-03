The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE SZC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $50.94.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
