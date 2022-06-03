The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 76,517 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72.

On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

NYSE GS traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.25. 1,922,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.