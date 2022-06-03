The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Sell

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.