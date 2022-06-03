The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

GBX opened at $41.95 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

