The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.71.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,585 shares of company stock worth $1,572,270. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,503,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 7,624.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

