The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 322,866 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

